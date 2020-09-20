Texas health department reports 2,466 new coronavirus cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials on Sunday reported 2,466 new coronavirus cases and 45 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There are a reported 688,534 total cases and 14,893 deaths, up from 686,068 confirmed cases and 14,848 deaths reported Saturday, according to the state health department. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department estimates that 609,210 people have recovered from the virus, there are 64,431 active cases and 3,081 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.