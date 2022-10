DALHART, Texas (AP) — The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a tractor-trailer rig slammed head-on into their department sport utility vehicle, officials said Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 54 northeast of Dalhart, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of Amarillo, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.