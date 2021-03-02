Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings PAUL J. WEBER and TAMMY WEBBER, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 5:26 p.m.
1 of15 Bartender Alyssa Dooley makes a cocktail at Mo's Irish Pub, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is lifting business capacity limits and the state's mask mandate starting next week. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, people wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Methodist Hospital in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A customer enters a store with a face mask required sign displayed Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 To prevent the spread of Covid-19, travelers wear masks at Love Field Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo Wesley Thomas works out at Fitness SF Transbay during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. Indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms can reopen within 24 hours in San Francisco, an upbeat Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday, March 2, 2021, as California gave the county the go-ahead to open up more of its economy as the rate of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths declines statewide. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, Scotty Davis, right, waits for his to-go order in a dark restaurant during a cold weather blackout in Richardson, Texas. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign plastered on the windows of a restaurant to announce that it is open after closure because of the coronavirus in Boulder, Colo. A year into the outbreak, politicians and ordinary Americans alike have grown tired of rules meant to stem infections. Restrictions are being lifted in many places and ignored in others. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, Juan Avellan, center, and others wear masks while working out in an indoor class at a Hit Fit SF gym amid the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. Indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms can reopen within 24 hours in San Francisco, an upbeat Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday, March 2, 2021, as California gave the county the go-ahead to open up more of its economy as the rate of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths declines statewide. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks in San Antonio. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tasha Arevalo, right, laughs with Joseph Butler while eating at Mo's Irish Pub, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting business capacity limits and the state's mask mandate starting next week. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
Texas on Tuesday became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let their guard down yet.
The Lone Star State will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock.
Written By
PAUL J. WEBER and TAMMY WEBBER