Tennessee won't incentivize COVID shots but pays to vax cows TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 1:46 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has sent nearly half a million dollars to farmers who have vaccinated their cattle against respiratory diseases and other maladies over the past two years.
But Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who grew up on his family's ranch and refers to himself as a cattle farmer in his Twitter profile, has been far less enthusiastic about incentivizing herd immunity among humans.