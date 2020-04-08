Tennessee unsure how soon new unemployment benefits coming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Unemployed Tennesseans waiting to receive an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits from the federal government's massive coronavirus relief package will need to wait a bit longer.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is currently reprogramming its computer system to accommodate changes from the federal relief package, spokesman Chris Cannon said in an email Wednesday.

“Programmers are working as quickly as possible to make those changes so the state can start providing that particular federal benefit to Tennesseans,” Cannon said, although he did not have a date when the work would be complete.

The $600 will be in addition to the state's usual $275 per week unemployment benefit. The new benefit will be distributed retroactively with the first payable week the one that ended April 4.

Also Wednesday, Tennessee’s top health officials for the first time released racial demographic data surrounding COVID-19 cases.

However, large chunks of the new data remained missing as information was still pending, according to state officials. Racial data was missing for more than 60% of the state’s approximately 4,300 confirmed cases. The state did confirm that 1,140 cases were white people, 320 cases were black people and 32 cases were Asians.

The state’s racial and ethnicity data did not include breakdowns by hospitalization or death rates. Tennessee reported 79 deaths as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from those sickened with COVID-19 at a Gallatin nursing home continued to rise.

“To date, there are 11 deceased patients that we received from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing," Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon said in a Wednesday text message.

For the vast majority of people who have the coronavirus, symptoms clear up in several weeks without requiring hospitalization, but the consequences can be life-threatening for older people and those with existing health problems.

