Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases as the state continues to increase testing efforts.

The Tennessee Department of Health said there were at least 9,667 confirmed cases as of Sunday. The 478 new cases represents a 5.2% jump from Saturday’s total. The Tennessean reports it’s the highest number of new virus cases recorded in one day in the state.

At least 181 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee will allow restaurants in most of the state to reopen dine-in service Monday, while retail stores may reopen in-person shopping Wednesday. The governor has said gyms, salons, barbershops and other close-contact shops will likely reopen later in May.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

