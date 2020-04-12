Tennessee reports new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee reported 194 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday but no new deaths.

The state has a total of 5,308 cases, up from 5,114 on Saturday, with 101 deaths. There have been 1,504 people who recovered.

More than 70,000 people have been tested, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Davidson County and Shelby County have been the hardest hit in Tennessee, with each recording more than 1,000 cases.

For the vast majority of people who have the coronavirus, symptoms clear up in several weeks without requiring hospitalization, but the consequences can be life-threatening for older people and those with existing health problems.

