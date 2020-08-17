Tennessee police fatally shoot man armed with knives

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Police fatally shot a Tennessee man who went toward officers while armed with two knives, authorities said.

Oak Ridge police officers responded Saturday night to a report of an individual in need of assistance and arrived to find Fred John Henry Arcera, 41, armed with the knives, a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. During their interaction, Arcera reportedly came at police with the weapons and three officers fired, the statement said.

Arcera was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers were not injured.

Investigators were continuing to collect evidence and will turn over findings to the local prosecutor to review, authorities said.