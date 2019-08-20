Tennessee commissioner sues county over livestream ban

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A commissioner of Montgomery County, Tennessee, is suing the county over a ban prohibiting the general public from livestreaming its meetings.

The Leaf Chronicle reports Commissioner Jason Knight argued against the ban, which passed last week. He filed the lawsuit on Thursday along with two others identified in the complaint as disabled veterans.

The lawsuit alleges that not allowing the general public to livestream county commission meetings is a violation of free speech and the First Amendment.

County Mayor Jim Durrett issued a statement saying, "We are aware of the complaint, and feel we have a defensible position."

The county records its meetings on YouTube for public review. Critics of this practice say the videos are broadcast on a delay and lack full transparency.