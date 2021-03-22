Tennessee bill to ban transgender athletes heads to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Republican-led Statehouse gave final legislative approval Monday to a measure to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, a measure many critics warn would likely result in costly legal challenges and be harmful to transgender youth.
House lawmakers voted 71-16 for the bill after little debate. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee's desk. Lee has not explicitly promised he would sign the bill, but has said transgender athletes would “destroy women’s sports” and remarked that transgender athletes would put “a glass ceiling back over women that hasn’t been there in some time.”