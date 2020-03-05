Tennessee GOP state Sen. Gresham won't seek reelection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican state Sen. Dolores Gresham says she will not be seeking reelection this year.

The Somerville lawmaker made the announcement in an email this week to constituents in her 26th District.

Gresham served six years in the state House before she was elected to three four-year terms in the Senate. She became Education Committee chairwoman as a freshman senator.

Gresham helped usher through several education laws in her career, including Republican Gov. Bill Lee's voucher legislation last year.

Gresham is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. Her district includes Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, McNairy and Henderson counties. Gresham and her husband, Will, live on their cattle farm in Fayette County.

She pledged to continue to work on improving education in Tennessee.

“This is not a retreat,” Gresham said in a news release Thursday. “In the words of General Chesty Puller, ‘I’m attacking in a different direction.’"