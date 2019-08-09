Ten Wilton homes sold and three utility conveyances
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 2 through Aug. 8.
312 Chestnut Hill Road: John P. and Jane Kistler to Dara Hubbard, $1,200,000.
66 Glen Hill Road: Estate of Albert G. Wood to Victor A. and Jessie M. Joseph, $220,000. (Executor’s Deed)
66 Glen Hill Road: Barbara Wood Carroll and William F. Wood to Victor A. and Jessie M. Joseph, $220,000.
136 St. Johns Road: John F. and Denise K. Farrelly to Andrew and Stephanie Decker, $825,000.
31 Spruce Drive: Anthony and Helen Massari to Charles and Brooke Andrews, $1,170,000.
110 Old Belden Hill Road: Louise Hendry, Trustee to Dan Diaconu and Claudia Simona Vasile, $1,095,000. (Trustee Deed)
70 St. Johns Road: Richard G. Kantor to Wilson and Danille Tsai, $864,000.
69 McFadden Drive: Walter and Josephine Feigen to Dana M. Isaacs, $595,900.
151 Skunk Lane: Rebecca Medeira to Jayson and Michelle Rothwell, $1,100,000.
33 Wilton Crest: Brian G. and Nicole F. Ladewig to Kevin P. and Paula C. Magner, $405,000.
47 Coley Road: Robert and Patricia O’Neill to Phllip J. Wax, III, and Kristen Gilchrist-Wax $725,000.
There were also three utility company conveyances:
Cannon Road: Nava Gueron to CT Light & Power Co. d/b/a Eversource, $100,000. (Easement)
30 Cannon Road: Nava Gueron to CT Light & Power Co. d/b/a Eversource, $100,000. (Easement)
24 Cannon Road: MNG Properties, LLC to CT Light & Power Co. d/b/a Eversource, $300,000. (Executor’s Deed)