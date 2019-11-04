Temple in St. George closing until 2022 for renovations

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially closed its temple in St. George for renovations that will take at least a few years to complete.

KUTV in Salt Lake City reported Monday that the temple has officially shuttered for the project.

It is expected reopen in 2022 with a re-dedication ceremony.

The visitor's center, however, will stay open.

The Church first announced the closure back in May.

Officials say the building has become worn down and is need of some freshening up.

The temple was originally dedicated in April 1877 and rededicated in 1975 after being removed.

It serves members of the faith widely known as the Mormon church in southwestern Utah and parts of Nevada and Arizona.

