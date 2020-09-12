Teens accused in Baltimore carjacking crew targeting Latinos

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland prosecutors say members of a teen carjacking crew beat and robbed more than 50 people, sometimes targeting Latino families they believed would be afraid to call police.

Prosecutors with the Maryland Attorney General's Office detailed the crimes in an indictment that alleges 75 acts of home invasions, armed robberies, carjackings and theft over a four-month period.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the crime spree started Christmas Eve, when the crew broke into a woman’s East Baltimore home, threatened her with a knife and stole her Nissan Sentra.

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Tommy A’Shante Graham, of Northwest Baltimore, with 63 counts, including attempted murder, assault, robbery and gun charges. He is being held without bail.

His lawyer, John Markus, said he is still investigating the case and waiting to find out what evidence the attorney general has against Graham. A detective wrote in a police report that Graham admitted to serving only as a lookout.

Graham’s indictment says the crew includes additional members. It says they made off with more than two dozen cars, cash, cellphones, credit cards, video game systems and laptops.

Prosecutors wrote that the crew would pistol-whip their victims. They allegedly held a machete to the throat of one woman.