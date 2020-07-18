Teenager in stable condition after being shot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 16-year-old Delaware boy is in stable condition after being shot.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the boy was shot early Saturday in Wilmington. It was the fifth reported shooting in the city this week.

There have been 19 shooting victims in the city so far in July, with ten of them being minors.

Police did not release the boy's name and said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.