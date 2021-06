BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy who drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to drop into the water was the nephew of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

“On Sunday we tragically a lost my nephew Charlie," Pappas tweeted on Wednesday. “There are no words to describe the magnitude of the loss of this amazing 15-year-old or what he meant to all who knew and loved him."