Teen suspect found dead in Mississippi jail cell

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect in a Mississippi homicide was found dead in his jail cell just days after being arrested.

The teenager was being held at the Kemper County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the July 15 shooting death of Trent Clemmons, 29, news outlets reported. Sheriff James Moore said the suspect was the alleged triggerman in Clemmons' death. He was found dead Sunday night and never showed signs that he wanted to harm himself and was not put on suicide watch, Moore said.

“To be fair to the person that’s deceased, we need to get everybody that’s involved in this. We are going to continue to work to do that. If we find evidence to prove that others are involved, then we will certainly charge them, as well,” Moore said.

Two others, Michael Robinson, 25, and Isaiah Dixon, 19, face charges of accessory after the fact in the Clemmons case, authorities said.