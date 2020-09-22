Teen shot, killed while driving through Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot and killed while driving in central California, officials said.

Officers responding Monday evening to reports of a shooting found a car with two occupants crashed into a hedge in the front yard of a home in Fresno, police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

The 17-year-old driver had a gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Fresno Bee reported. The passenger was unhurt.

He told investigators he had passed out during the shooting and was unable to see who shot at the car, Dooley said.

Police did not release a suspect description or a possible motive. Multiple bullet casings were found, but the number of shooters and shots fired were unknown, the newspaper said.