Teen girl found dead after driving into Skagit River

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A teenager’s body was recovered Saturday from inside a vehicle in the Skagit River, police said.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports police believe 15-year-old Taylor Bentley called 911 on Friday night to report she had driven a car into the Skagit River from the boat ramp at Edgewater Park, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

The search for the girl, and the vehicle, was suspended late Friday because of hazardous conditions., police said. Crews on Saturday morning recovered her body from the vehicle downstream from the boat launch.

As of Monday morning, the vehicle remained in the river, with no immediate plans to remove it, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Mount Vernon School District, where Bentley was a student, and the Anacortes School District, where she was previously enrolled, have counselors available for students and staff.