Teen charged in fatal beating, burning of Chicago man

CHICAGO (AP) —

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an elderly man who was beaten to death with a baseball bat and then set on fire earlier this year, Chicago Police said Thursday.

The boy whose name has not been released because of his age, was arrested Wednesday night. He was also charged with concealment of a homicidal death, police said.

The teen is one of two suspects in the death of 74-year-old Earl Miller, whose beaten and burned body was found next to a home in the Fernwood neighborhood on the city's far South Side on Sept. 22. An autopsy revealed he did of multiple injuries from the attack. The other suspect remains at large, police said.

The teen was expected to appear in juvenile court on Thursday.