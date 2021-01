DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta teenager has been arrested on charges that he defrauded a supermarket where he worked of nearly $1 million over a two-week period.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 19-year-old Tre Brown was arrested Jan. 14 by Gwinnett County police on charges of felony theft. He was released from jail on $11,200 bail on the same day. It's unclear if Brown has a lawyer representing him.