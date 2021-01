PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A teen demonstrator arrested two weeks ago is accused of causing more than $46,000 in damage at a Portland protest, police say.

The 15-year-old Columbia County boy is accused of burglary, rioting and other charges, according to Portland police. Police said he was arrested on a warrant during a gathering that began Dec. 31 and that he was being held in a Columbia County juvenile detention center as recently as Tuesday.