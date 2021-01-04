Teachers' union leader urges switch to all-remote learning

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The leader of Connecticut's largest teachers union is urging school superintendents statewide to switch all classes to remote learning until at least the middle of this month, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Leake, president of the Connecticut Education Association, said many students and educators were to return to classrooms on Monday, before potential virus surges from the holiday season are over. He said many school districts already have moved to all-distance learning through mid-January.