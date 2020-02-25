Tauck in Wilton wins 10th straight workplace award

Accepting a Healthy Workplace award from the Fairfield County Business Council, from left, Matthew Fair, vice president, USI Insurance Services and co-chair of the Healthy, Wellbeing and Safety Roundtable, Sharyn Cannon, Tauck chief culture officer, Hailey Sauerhoff, Tauck benefits/wellness coordinator, and Liz Malett, Tauck senior manager, Human Resources.

Tauck, the Wilton-based tour operator, has been honored by the Business Council of Fairfield County with a Platinum Award as part of its Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program. This is the 10th consecutive year Tauck has earned a Platinum Award, the program’s highest honor.

As part its employee wellness program, Tauck offers its workers comprehensive and affordable health insurance; annual, on-site health fairs; free healthy snacks and beverages; an on-site fitness center; financial incentives for participation in wellness programs; free health and wellness counseling; and numerous other company-supported efforts.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating our 95th anniversary this year, and we attribute much of our success to being a family-owned and operated company,” said Sharyn Cannon, Tauck’s chief culture officer. “Our employees are an integral part of our Tauck family, and the Healthy Living program is just one of the ways we care for and support each other. We’re thrilled to have those efforts recognized once again by the Business Council.”

The Business Council of Fairfield County’s Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program was established to highlight the efforts of employers that have implemented programs to promote a healthy workplace and assist their employees to live healthier lives.

In addition to Tauck, Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, and Mystic Aquarium also earned awards.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com