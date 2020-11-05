Task force: Test more in Oklahoma without virus symptoms

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Oklahoma has reached a record high, the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the state should test more people who have no virus symptoms.

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday shows the rolling seven-day average of new virus cases in Oklahoma has increased from 1,177 to 1,231 and the number of daily deaths, on average, from 11 to 15.

The task force report said finding people who have the virus but no symptoms would help stem the spread.

“There is a continued increase in cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities nationally, spreading southward from the coldest climates as the population moves indoors and cases increase,” according to the task force report.

The report, released Wednesday by the state health department, continued to call for people to wear masks in public, including K-12 students and teachers, limit social gatherings and limit restaurant capacity to no more than 50%.

The state health department on Wednesday reported a one-day record high of 1,026 people hospitalized either with the virus or under investigation for infection. There were a reported 127,772 total cases and 1,392 deaths since the pandemic began.