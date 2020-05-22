Tampa woman plans massive Take Back Prom dance for seniors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is planning a prom night for up to 2,200 seniors whose high school dances were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, waving away strong warnings from public health experts that it's a bad idea.

Tiana Marshall is organizing Operation: Take Back Prom 2020, and invited seniors from 32 high schools. She said she's already sold about 200 tickets, and booked a ballroom at the Hilton Tampa Downtown hotel for June 27, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

“What I’m believing is by June 27, because we have flattened the curve here in Tampa, we’ll continue on that path where COVID-19 will no longer rob us or our students of anything,” Marshall said.

Some public health officials say such a large gathering would likely spread infections and disease.

“This invasion is not over. We cannot be cavalier,” Dr. Jay Wolfson, a public health expert at the University of South Florida said in an email to the newspaper. “This is a DANCE — not a controlled, socially distanced arrangement.”

“COVID is armed and dangerous and is still walking the streets of our community,” Wolfson added. “We do not have a vaccine. We do not have a proven treatment. We do not have herd immunity. All we have is common sense. Exercise it.”

Marshall plans to have volunteers wearing masks and gloves to help with check in and at least 15 student resource officers to provide security. Nurses will do temperature checks, and face masks will be encouraged, but she won't try to keep students separated on the dance floor, because she wants the event to feel like a prom not “tainted by the coronavirus.”

Still, Marshall won't take responsibility if people get sick: She's prepared a waiver all prom-goers must sign assuming all risks associated with the event. A parent or legal guardian must sign if the student is under 18.

Dr. Marissa Levine, professor of public health and family medicine at USF, said the event might not be possible if Hillsborough County is still limiting gatherings to 10 people.

“I understand that everyone is interested in getting together after being separated for so long, but I think all that we’ve gained will be for naught if we don’t try to make a new normal,” Levine said.

Marshall understands the event could be canceled due to the coronavirus. The hotel is holding the space, but a contract has not yet been drawn up, said Michelle Serra, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.

Marshall has a backup plan that could include a virtual prom.

“Especially for girls, it’s only second to your wedding,” she said. “Prom is the biggest night of your life.”