Tampa's mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 11:13 a.m.
Fans social distance during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Anyone visiting Tampa's popular outdoor destinations for the Super Bowl will be required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, saying masks must be worn outside while downtown, in neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium — where the Super Bowl will be held — and in other tourist hotspots.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anyone visiting Tampa's popular outdoor destinations for the Super Bowl will be required to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed an executive order Wednesday saying masks must be worn outside while downtown, in neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium — where the Super Bowl will be held — and in other tourist hotspots.