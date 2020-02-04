Tales of the suffrage campaign in Wilton

With 2020 marking the Centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the Wilton League of Women Voters and the Wilton Historical Society have partnered to present a talk by historian Kelly Marino, Ph.D. “The Movement was a Great ‘Mosaic:’ Connecticut Women and Stories from the Suffrage Campaign” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 4 p.m., at the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road. A reception will follow.

Well-known suffragist and Ridgefield resident Alice Paul once likened the women’s movement to a mosaic. Each person “puts in one little stone,” she said, and makes a unique contribution to fueling the larger effort.

Kelly’s presentation explores the history of the suffrage movement in Connecticut by highlighting the stories of several key women who contributed to the campaign in different ways. It includes colorful narratives from their biographies and backgrounds as well as their tactics and reform efforts to promote women’s right to vote and other efforts to improve the lives of women and children in the United States.

In addition to recognizing the suffrage movement, the event will also celebrate the founding of the League of Women Voters on Feb. 14, 1920, plus the establishment of the Wilton chapter 40 years ago. All are welcome but registration is requested by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.

Marino is a historian of 20th-century America with a focus on women’s history and the history of sexuality. A native of Connecticut, she is passionate about state and local history. She teaches courses on United States history and surveys of western civilization.