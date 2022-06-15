Takeaways: Trump notches win in S.C., 2024 ambitions surface

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump notched a significant victory in South Carolina on Tuesday, where his preferred candidate easily ousted five-term Rep. Tom Rice, the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. But another high-profile GOP target of Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace, managed to hold back a challenger.
With polls still open in Nevada, a critical Senate race could give Trump another chance to add to his endorsement record.