TN Mom jailed on false report in child death seeks release

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teen mother jailed for giving false information in the disappearance of her infant daughter has been asking a judge to release her from prison.

The remains of Megan Boswell's daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, were found nearly five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The child’s teenaged mother, Megan Boswell, has been jailed in Sullivan County on charges she lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Her attorney, Brad Sproles, has been pushing a judge to lower the $150,000 bond on 11 counts of filing a false report, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. So far, Sullivan County Judge James Goodwin has refused.

Sproles said told Goodwin on Friday that Megan Boswell has already served five months in the false report case. He said if she had been tried and convicted she would likely qualify for probation.

Goodwin left Megan Boswell’s bond intact and postponed her hearing in the false report case until Aug. 28.

The discovery of the toddler's body March 6 followed a search across three states for the girl. Megan Boswell was arrested Feb. 25. Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.