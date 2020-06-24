Syria reports Israeli raids on central, south military posts

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli attacks on military posts in a central province early on Wednesday, shortly after similar attacks in the south killed two soldiers, the defense ministry in Damascus said.

State media cited a military official as saying the attack targeted posts in rural areas of Hama province. Air defenses were activated and reportedly intercepted a number of the incoming missiles.

The official, who was not named, also said those attacks caused only material damage. But hours earlier, similar air raids on military posts in the south killed two soldiers and wounded four.

The late Tuesday coordinated aerial attacks targeted military bases in the southern Sweida and the southeastern Deir el-Zour province. The defense ministry's statement did not say who was behind the attacks, only that the aircraft flew over eastern Syria. It said the country’s air defense were activated.

Israel rarely comments on such attacks in Syria. But in recent weeks, it has carried out several attacks on targets inside Syria, believed to be Iranian and proxy interests. In the past two months alone, Syria has accused Israel of carrying out at least eight air raids on its territory.

In recent months, Israeli officials have expressed concern that Iranian-backed militant Lebanese group Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities for precision guided missiles. Tension has also been rising along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one of the targets attacked in Hama was a weapons depot used by an Iranian-backed militia near the town of Salamiya. That strike caused loud explosions that could be heard in the area, according to the Observatory. A private Syrian radio station Sham FM said three civilians in Hama were wounded by shrapnel from the attacks but did not specify where.