Swimmers, surfers warned as high surf pounds California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — High surf is pounding much of the Southern California coast and beachgoers are warned of dangerous waves and rip currents.

The National Weather Service says a strong southeast swell from Tropical Storm Ivo off Mexico could bring waves up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) to some areas from San Diego to Ventura.

Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay near lifeguards and never turn their backs on the ocean.

Forecasters say big waves will last into Tuesday, with peak swells coming Sunday and Monday.

Flooding is possible in some low-lying areas. Beach erosion is also possible.