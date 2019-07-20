Swedish PM to Trump: A$AP Rocky won't get special treatment

This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. is pushing for the release of the rapper.

BERLIN (AP) — Sweden's prime minister says he would be glad to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about rapper A$AP Rocky's detention but he "cannot and will not attempt to influence prosecutors or courts."

Trump tweeted Friday that he would call Prime Minister Stefan Lofven "to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky."

Rocky has been held in Sweden for weeks as police investigate his alleged involvement in a fight.

First lady Melania Trump and celebrities including Kanye West urged Trump to intervene.

The Swedish leader said Saturday he was aware Trump "has a personal interest in the case."

Lofven called Trump's desire for a conversation "certainly positive" and said: "I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries."