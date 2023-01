STOCKHOLM (AP) — The appeals trial of an Iranian citizen who was sentenced to life by a Swedish court for committing war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, started Wednesday in Stockholm.

Hamid Noury was given a life sentence for taking part in severe atrocities in July and August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj.