Sustainability in business program: Wilton Go Green offering

The Wilton Go Green Sustainability in Business Program celebrates local Wilton businesses, and organizations that embody green practices. Businesses who participate are provided an ample list of sustainable practices that they can select from creating healthy work environments for their employees, and their surrounding community.

Certification lasts for a two year period. Businesses can participate in one of two levels of the program: The levels are a Green Level, and Platinum Level. Categories for instituting green practices include: Energy, education, transportation, water, indoor/outdoor environment, and food service, where it is applicable. A sampling of practices that can be achieved through the program include: providing recycling bins in break rooms, to installing drip free faucets, to removing disposable plastics like utensils. and straws.

Businesses who qualify for the program receive:

- A certificate of recognition and decal to display proudly in a visible work area,

- A logo visibility on Wilton Go Green digital channels including Facebook, Instagram and its website, and

- A visible listing of sustainable companies in all community events hosted by Wilton Go Green

Email info@wiltongogreen.org for more information.