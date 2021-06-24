Sustainability in business program: Wilton Go Green offering

Contributed photo

The Wilton Go Green Sustainability in Business Program celebrates local Wilton businesses, and organizations that embody green practices. Businesses who participate are provided an ample list of sustainable practices that they can select from creating healthy work environments for their employees, and their surrounding community.

Certification lasts for a two year period. Businesses can participate in one of two levels of the program: The levels are a Green Level, and Platinum Level. Categories for instituting green practices include: Energy, education, transportation, water, indoor/outdoor environment, and food service, where it is applicable. A sampling of practices that can be achieved through the program include: providing recycling bins in break rooms, to installing drip free faucets, to removing disposable plastics like utensils. and straws.