CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of trying to steal copper from a San Diego-area building had to be rescued Monday when he fell through the skylight and became entangled in copper tubes and wiring, police said.

A passerby reported hearing someone calling from help at around 7:15 a.m. and officers were sent to an empty warehouse, where they found a man hanging upside down from the ceiling, Lt. Frank Giaime told the San Diego Union-Tribune.