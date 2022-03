PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two officers.

Authorities did not identify the suspect Sunday night but confirmed he was booked into Maricopa County Jail on attempted homicide charges.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. as the two officers were riding together to stop a vehicle for traffic violations.

The officers lost sight of it but then spotted the same vehicle a short time later, according to police.

They said someone standing along the road shot at them.

Police say one officer was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to the wrist. The second officer was treated for minor injuries from flying glass.

Investigators have since arrested the vehicle's 18-year-old driver. He was booked on a count of felony flight.

Authorities have not said if there is a connection between the two suspects.