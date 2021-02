TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A suspect opened fire at a Washington State Patrol trooper Sunday evening as he tried to stop the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 405 in Tukwila, and the suspects involved have not been found, officials said.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that a trooper had been shot at. The trooper was not hit, KING-TV reported.