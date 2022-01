KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Kirksville man charged with killing two people, including an 18-month-old child, and wounding two others has been arrested after 11 days on the run, police said.

Anquan “AJ” Glover, 22, was arrested Monday by U.S. marshals and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers at a hotel in the Belton area after investigators received a tip he was there, KTVO reported.