Suspect in deadly NY subway fire arraigned on murder charge

A man accused of setting a train fire that killed a New York City subway driver in March told police he was on the train, had a disposable lighter and set paper on fire but not the “big fire," according to court documents released after his arraignment Saturday on murder and arson charges.

Nathaniel Avinger was also seen on subway station video walking away from the front of the train where the fire was located, and then exiting the station, according to court documents, which identified him as 49 years old. Police on Friday said he was 50.