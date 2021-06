ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State Police trooper responding Monday to a breaking and entering in progress call at an Allegan County home fatally shot man, officials said.

Public Information Officer DuWayne Robinson said the shooting occurred in Heath Township after the trooper, who wasn’t identified, responded to a 911 call saw the suspect in the yard. There was a scuffle between the too, resulting in the trooper firing a shot.