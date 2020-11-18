Suspect in St. Louis officer's death pleads not guilty

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man charged with killing a St. Louis police officer in August waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Thomas Kinworthy, of Owensville, appeared in court via video conference Wednesday, where his attorney entered the not guilty plea for him, KSDK-TV reported.

Kinworthy was indicted by a grand jury on 10 charges including first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Bohannon and other officers responded to a call on Aug. 29 after an armed man ordered a family out of their south St. Louis home and barricaded himself inside. Bohannon was shot in the head and a second officer was struck in the leg, police said.

Bohannon died the next day.

Kinworthy is also charged with four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of burglary, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 10.