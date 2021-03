PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal stabbing outside a Rhode Island bar 10 years ago has been apprehended in Texas, the state attorney general's said Friday.

Jason Lopes, 33, formerly of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, was arrested in Garland, Texas, this week, Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. He is currently in custody in Texas and is awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island.