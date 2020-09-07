Suspect held in slaying of man in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police said Monday they’ve taken a suspect into custody on suspicion of murder in the weekend death of a man in Billings.

The Billings Police Department said the male victim was found dead in a vehicle in an alley behind the Rodeway Inn on Sunday morning. He had a large laceration on his arm.

Investigators believe he was injured at a Hardee's restaurant earlier that morning and drove himself to the alley before he died.

The 25-year-old suspect was being held at the county jail and faces a charge of deliberate homicide.

The suspect and victim were associates, police said.