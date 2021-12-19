Suspect arrested in San Francisco killing, 43 years later

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago and detectives say he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides.

Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in suburban Denver on Thursday following a joint operation by San Francisco police, the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, authorities announced Sunday. He was booked for investigation of homicide in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.