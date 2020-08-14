Suspect arrested after barricading inside public transit bus

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — A man barricaded himself inside a public transit bus in a Baltimore suburb Friday after he woke up and began making threats with a weapon, authorities said.

Police received a call around 10:04 a.m. about the situation inside the bus, said Kevin Gay, a public information specialist with the Baltimore County Police Department. Officers and a SWAT team responded to the scene near a light rail station and shopping center in Lutherville-Timonium.

Gay said the suspect was the only person inside the bus during the barricade incident. A loud bang could be heard at the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Seconds later, officers and SWAT team members went inside the bus and took the man into custody.

Police temporarily asked people to avoid the area. They did not immediately identify the suspect.