Surgical center, tile store proposed for Wilton

Plans for the exterior elevation of 516 Danbury Road, submitted Feb. 18 to the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission, show no major changes to the exterior of the building, formerly Vallin Galleries. Plans for the exterior elevation of 516 Danbury Road, submitted Feb. 18 to the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission, show no major changes to the exterior of the building, formerly Vallin Galleries. Photo: Contributed Photo / Robert Storm Architects Photo: Contributed Photo / Robert Storm Architects Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Surgical center, tile store proposed for Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Special permit applications for an ambulatory surgical center and a tile showroom are expected to be accepted at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting on Monday, March 16, which begins at 7:15 p.m. in Room A at the town hall annex.

An application submitted on Feb. 19 by Wilton Medical Realty, LLC, which is being represented by attorney Casey Healy of Gregory and Adams, seeks to convert general office space at 60 Danbury Road into medical offices and an ambulatory surgical center. The building — Wilton Corporate Park — is part of the 50, 60, 64 Danbury Road complex at the intersection with Grumman Hill Road, which is owned by Wilton 40/60, LLC.

According to the application, the building is in a Design Enterprise District which allows medical offices.

No details as to how the offices would be converted, what type of medical offices would be created or specifics on the surgical center were included in the materials on view at the commission’s web page at wiltonct.org.

Showroom

The second application, submitted on Feb. 18 by Bruce Darbandi, seeks permission for the adaptive use of 516 Danbury Road, the former Vallin Galleries, as a tile showroom and office. The plans show it is to be called Bruce’s Marble & Granite.

The building is in a zone on Danbury Road (Route 7) where adaptive use of historic buildings for business purposes is encouraged as a means of preserving them.

The 1.5-acre property was purchased by Alireza Darbandi in November 2016 for $312,500. It is in a residential two-acre zone. The main building, according to the assessor’s web page, was built in 1719, although the Wilton Historical Society dates it to around 1790, and encompasses 2,741 square feet. It is a salt box with a wood shingle exterior and asphalt-shingled roof.

According to plans submitted, there are no changes planned to the footprint and no major changes to the building’s front and rear elevations.

There is also a barn on the property, which according to the landscaping plan, is to remain.

A date for a public hearing for each application will be set after they are accepted.