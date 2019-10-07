Supreme Court won't intervene over West Virginia justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that derailed the impeachment trials of three West Virginia Supreme Court justices.

The court said Monday it won't review a case where five acting justices of West Virginia's highest court ruled that prosecuting then-state Supreme Court Chief Justice Margaret Workman in the state Senate would violate the state constitution's separation of powers clause. That ruling was later applied to also halt impeachment proceedings against two other justices who have since left the court: Robin Davis and Allen Loughry.

West Virginia House lawmakers impeached the justices in 2018 over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty. But the acting justices' ruling halted state Senate impeachment trials. Workman remains on the court.