Supreme Court reinstates King County police inquest system

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has reinstated sweeping changes made to the King County inquest procedures in 2018, providing an expanded avenue for the families of people killed by police to seek answers and culpability.
In a unanimous opinion the justices on Thursday struck down most challenges by several county law enforcement agencies, including the King County Sheriff’s Office, which had argued successfully in superior court that King County Executive Dow Constantine had overstepped his authority in making the changes. The justices overturned the lower court ruling.