Supporters get OK to gather signatures for oil tax proposal

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to rewrite Alaska's oil tax structure have gotten approval to gather signatures in a bid to qualify the measure for the ballot.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer certified the initiative application and announced it in an email sent after business hours Tuesday. Supporters will have to gather 28,501 qualified signatures to advance the proposal.

The campaign behind the proposal say the measure is aimed at Alaska's legacy oil fields and increasing the state's share of production revenues.

Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, called the proposal a flawed attempt to adopt complicated tax policy through the initiative process.